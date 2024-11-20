Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
