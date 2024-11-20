Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 342,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

