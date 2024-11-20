U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.29% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 106,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $166,003.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,236.74. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,681.70. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USPH opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 187.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

