Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.30. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 249,844 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 45.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,433 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.