UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $53,928.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 125,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 661.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.