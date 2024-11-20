UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush increased their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE UMH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 661.59%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

