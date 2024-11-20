Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5,203.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

