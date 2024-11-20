UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8,993.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 189,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $276,785,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $576.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.25. The stock has a market cap of $530.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

