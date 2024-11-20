VAALCO Energy, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 462.50 ($5.87) on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 590.11 ($7.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 491.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £479.80 million, a PE ratio of 758.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 685 ($8.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.