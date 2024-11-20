Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 16,252 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $24.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Valhi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valhi

Valhi Stock Performance

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $738.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.