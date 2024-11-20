Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 14.9% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $57,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

