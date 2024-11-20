Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,383,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

