Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $104.87 and a 12-month high of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

