Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,742. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

