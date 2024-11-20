Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $182,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.79. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.18 and a fifty-two week high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.