Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 525,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 567,191 shares.The stock last traded at $274.09 and had previously closed at $274.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.56. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.