Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.55. The company had a trading volume of 468,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $214.20 and a twelve month high of $279.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.