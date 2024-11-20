Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

