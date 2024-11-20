Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 20.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

