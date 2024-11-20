Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$110.80 and last traded at C$110.97. 35,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 42,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.14.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$106.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.03.
