VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 6.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 50.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. VF has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.81%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

