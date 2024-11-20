Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.23). 908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 123,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.33).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Videndum Stock Down 1.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris acquired 21,033 shares of Videndum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058.54 ($63,341.19). 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Videndum
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
