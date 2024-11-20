Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1599756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 51.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,940 shares of company stock worth $127,410 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 530,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 606,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 136,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

