Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.98 and last traded at $145.76. Approximately 931,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,883,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.15.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

