Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys A$51,200.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.56 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,200.00 ($33,464.05).
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.
Viva Energy Group Company Profile
Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Energy Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.