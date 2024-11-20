Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys A$51,200.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.56 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,200.00 ($33,464.05).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

