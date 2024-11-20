Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.78. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 735,538 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZLA. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

