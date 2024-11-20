WaFd, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

WaFd has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. WaFd has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WaFd to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. WaFd has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WaFd news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

