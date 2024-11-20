Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Walmart stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $696.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

