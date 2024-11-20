Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.470 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.47 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $696.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

