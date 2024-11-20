Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $344.80 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.89 and a 1 year high of $393.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.13.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

