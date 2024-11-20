Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Price Performance
WAT stock opened at $344.80 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.89 and a 1 year high of $393.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.
View Our Latest Analysis on WAT
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.