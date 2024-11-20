Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.26), with a volume of 3601890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of £52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.30.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £50,240 ($63,756.35). 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

