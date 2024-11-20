WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 659,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 489,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBTN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,136,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $18,346,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,404.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 523,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 488,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

