Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of Jack in the Box Q2 Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.81.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.2 %

JACK stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $3,311,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 238.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.44%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.