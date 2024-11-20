Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SoundThinking (SSTI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ: SSTI) recently:

11/14/2024 – SoundThinking was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2024 – SoundThinking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – SoundThinking had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.50 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – SoundThinking was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

SSTI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,667. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.17.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,316.28. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,332 shares of company stock valued at $185,826. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

