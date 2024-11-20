Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SoundThinking (SSTI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ: SSTI) recently:
- 11/14/2024 – SoundThinking was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/13/2024 – SoundThinking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – SoundThinking had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.50 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2024 – SoundThinking was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
SoundThinking Trading Down 4.8 %
SSTI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,667. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.17.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoundThinking
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.