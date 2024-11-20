West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,544 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

