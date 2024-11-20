West Family Investments Inc. Invests $402,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,678,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after buying an additional 286,015 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,188.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,397,000 after buying an additional 235,597 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $615.66 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $527.11 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $719.23 and its 200-day moving average is $763.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

