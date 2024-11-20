Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans — Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

WDI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 158,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,490. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

