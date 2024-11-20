Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 168,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,851. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

