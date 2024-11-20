Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 168,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,851. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

