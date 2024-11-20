Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $12.09 on Wednesday. 40,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.