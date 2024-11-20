Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

