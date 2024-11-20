Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Westlake worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Westlake by 90.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after buying an additional 183,666 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $25,154,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake by 3,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 145,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WLK. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Westlake Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 26,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,084. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.77%.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.