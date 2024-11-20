Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after buying an additional 503,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,256,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 128,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

