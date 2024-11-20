Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 10,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 36,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.