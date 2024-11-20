Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 10,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 36,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.