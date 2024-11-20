WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.06. 55,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 177,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 175.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.