Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Raised to $1.25

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $0.25 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 13.1 %

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 2,344,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $8.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 163.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

