Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Raised to $1.25

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $0.25 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.
Workhorse Group Stock Down 13.1 %
Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 2,344,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $8.78.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 163.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
