Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

