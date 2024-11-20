Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

