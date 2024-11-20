Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.53 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.15) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.31). 30,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,367. The company has a market capitalization of £365.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5,105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 842 ($10.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 902.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.