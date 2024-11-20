Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.53 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.15) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.31). 30,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,367. The company has a market capitalization of £365.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5,105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 842 ($10.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 902.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
