YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 932,212 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $6,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 294,803 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.78.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

