Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.90). Approximately 472,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 176,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.87).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 67.85 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,511.11 and a beta of 2.80.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

